Puigdemont denounces the theft of a plaque from his house in Waterloo

The former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont denounced this Friday the plate theft at the entrance of his house in Waterloo (Belgium).

The events occurred this Thursday, when some unknown persons appeared outside the house where Puigdemont resides in Waterloo and tore off a plaque next to the entrance that read “House of the Republic”.

Sources from the so-called Council for the Republic, a para-institutional space led by Puigdemont in Belgium, have explained that some individuals spent about 45 minutes in the vicinity of the house taking photos, until a “second car” appeared, of which they took out a spanish flag.

Six strangers were prowling around the perimeter and even the “sides” of the house, trying to access it, according to the aforementioned sources, but the security personnel kicked them out.

Minutes later, the strangers returned and, in swift action, ripped the plaque from the entrance and fled.

The Council for the Republic has published a video on social networks with images of the vandalism, which has been reported to the Belgian police, according to the sources mentioned.

Puigdemont has also echoed the situation and disseminated images of the strangers: “I will not accept any violence nor any intimidation of my political commitment. I have reported it to the Belgian police and I have made it known to the President of the European Parliament, “he said on Twitter.