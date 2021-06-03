Puigdemont asks the European Parliament not to present allegations to his immunity

The former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, together with former councilors Toni Comín and Clara Ponsatí, He has asked the European Parliament this Thursday not to present arguments against the decision of this Wednesday of the General Court of the European Union (TGUE) to provisionally grant them parliamentary immunity. The TGUE thus resolved after they filed an appeal against the acceptance by the European Parliament of the request to lift it by the Supreme Court and requested precautionary measures while the merits of the issue are resolved.

Puigdemont has considered that returning their “rights” is something that “It does not harm any right of the European Parliament”, but rather this “is reinforced”. “That is why we think that the logical thing is that he does not oppose the decision,” he said.

He has also called the decision of the General Court of the European Union a “far-reaching decision”, because It is “the first time that immunity has been restored to some MEPs who had lost it by decision of the European Parliament”. In his opinion, the fact that their immunity has been temporarily restored indicates that their “arguments seem reasonable” since if the precautions had not been accepted, there would be a risk of “irreparable damage” to their “political rights.” Also to the fact that it is not ruled out that they are suffering “political persecution.”

On the other hand, Puigdemont, Comín and Ponsatí They have criticized that they now have immunity throughout the EU except in Spain, which they have described as “anomaly”. “It is unprecedented that the Supreme Court of a State of the European Union ignores the resolutions of a court of the European Union,” they have affirmed.

Asked on a possible return to Catalonia of the three MEPs, Ponsatí has ​​stated that they have no “immediate plans” and that “the threat of political persecution in Spain has not diminished.” He has indicated that they will go to Strasbourg and that “for now” they have no plans to go elsewhere. “We will travel more relaxed now that we know that the Spanish persecution cannot have consequences in the form of detention in any other country of the European Union,” he added.

Puigdemont says that pardons are not a “political solution”

Regarding the pardons that the Government provides for the prisoners of the ‘procés’, Puigdemont has affirmed that they are a “personal solution”, but not a “political solution”. “Whoever thinks that pardoning political prisoners is going to end the repression is wrong,” he said, and has demanded an amnesty law, because it is politics that must resolve. “

He also pointed out that both the pardons and the reform of the crime of sedition “everyone talks, but no one has seen anything.” “The Spanish politics, and Sánchez is no exception, he has us used to all kinds of speeches and very few facts. In the end, Sánchez’s agenda has resembled that of Rajoy, although the vocabulary has changed, and it is not the time for beautiful words, it is time for beautiful events, “he pointed out.

