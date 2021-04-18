Puig gives the three keys are leading the Valencian Community to contain the coronavirus

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has defended that the “Valencian strategy” against Covid-19 focuses on prevention, which is associated with restrictions in some jobs of daily life, in a vaccination as “fast and efficient as possible”, and in the tracking, which allows to have a “very high traceability, practically 100% of the shoots”.

Puig has spoken like this this Saturday asking what is the formula that has allowed the good epidemiological data of the Valencian Community, which has been for a month with a cumulative incidence of coronavirus 14 days below the 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which implies a low risk of contagion.

The president has assured that there is no “magic formula” to stop the advance of the coronavirus pandemic and that he has never done “triumphalism” nor has he wanted to take advantage of this issue, at the same time that he has attributed the good epidemiological data to the “collective effort” of the whole society.

He has insisted on vindicating the “great effort of collective awareness” of Valencian society when it comes to doing what has been shown to “go well to stop the pandemic”, such as trying limit both social contacts and mobility, and consequently reduce infections.

Puig has pointed out that all this, linked to the increase that is taking place in vaccination, makes them be “optimistic, cautious”, and think that you can “consolidate this situation”, although he has admitted that “other derivatives that may occur in the future” are unknown.

The president, who made these statements during his visit to the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, one of the points where mass vaccination will begin on Monday, has advanced that in the meeting of the Interdepartmental next week they can “relax” some of the restrictions Valencian, but there will be “a disruptive change.”

He has insisted that the de-escalation in the region “must be prudent”, and that is why it is going to continue “with the utmost prudence”, because although some restrictions may be relaxed in next week’s meeting, all of society has made “many sacrifices” so that they can be “squandered.”

The objective is “to arrive to the summer in the best of the possible conditions”, has asserted Puig, who has also thanked the “resistance” and the behavior of the economic sectors that have been affected by the pandemic.