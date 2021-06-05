Pugilistic interest will not be lacking in Mayweather’s show Sunday night

Darío Pérez

As we said in ESPABOX these days, Floyd Mayweather has spent the week before his exhibition tomorrow, verbally punching left and right.

For most boxing fans, there is little interest in the background fight of the event to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, in the US state of Florida. Beyond seeing one of the best fighters in history entertained by a youtuber of different weight and little skill, as seen in his training videos, for boxing, Floyd Mayweather has long since ceased to be the news for his adventures over the ring.

However, in the gala we do have a couple of matches that could be interesting for the viewer. The first of them, a little decaffeinated after the positive of Jean Pascal (finally by four different substances), will face the Swede in ten rounds at light heavyweight Badou jack (23-3-3, 13 KO) against the substitute for Pascal, the Venezuelan Dervin Hill (15-0, 13 KO), a true stranger on the international scene.

The second, the return of Jarrett hurd (24-1, 16 KO) (pictured), who will be at middleweight against the also American Luis Arias (18-2-1, 9 KO). Also agreed to at ten rounds, it’s a good test to see if Hurd is in shape as he plans to continue his career at his usual super welterweight.

In addition to these, there will be other fights at the start of the event, with undefeated boxers but who still have a long way to go before being considered of interest for the important fights.

In Spain, the evening can be followed by Fight Sports. It will be at dawn from Sunday to Monday, from 2:00.