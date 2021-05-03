Puff Bars Rise to Fame and Why You Should Concern

Photo: Duncan Channon / Courtesy

Adults are always one step behind when it comes to keeping up with teen culture. Except adults who are in the tobacco industry. Those adults are aware of what kids want: fun flavors1 like strawberry2 and horchata3 that look like tech gadgets4 – which is the way we now have more than 3.5 million young people using e-cigarettes in the United States.5. And to add to this alarming trend, Latino high school students in California are more likely to try and use e-cigarettes6.

But in early 2020, when the FDA announced new regulations related to vaping products, we had an opportunity to put an end to the youth vaping crisis7, which has made e-cigarettes the most commonly used products. among middle and high school students. Unfortunately, pressure from the tobacco industry influenced FDA regulations.

Not only have restrictions on flavors failed (thousands of flavors are still available8), but the door was also opened to a whole new category of flavored vapes: cheap, disposable vapes9. These have the same high content of nicotine salts as Juul10. But Puff Bar has created even more youth-friendly flavors such as “OMG” (orange, mango, guava) 11, “Blue Razz” 12 and “Lush” 13. It is difficult for a child who has a brightly colored “Blue Razz” Puff Bar to think that it can be the seed of addiction14, as well as increase anxiety15, worsen learning difficulties16 and cause damage that could be permanent17.

With Puff Bar gaining in popularity every day, we can expect plenty of new disposable competitors, offering sweet-flavored nicotine in cheap single-use vapes that kids can throw away before they get home. Even though we are more vigilant than ever about youth vaping, our children are far from safe from harm.

Learn what you can do to protect your children at adiccionAlSabor.org