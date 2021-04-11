Puerto Viejo, the English video game that wants to introduce Lope de Vega and El Lazarillo de Tormes | Gaming

Puerto Viejo is an adventure made in the United Kingdom where the protagonists are Lope de Vega, Don Quijote or Lázaro, from El Lazarillo de Tormes. But it is not intended to educate, but rather to amuse and arouse curiosity about the Golden Age of Spanish Literature.

It is not often that non-educational video games attempt to foster culture, let alone a British video game shows interest in paying tribute to Spanish culture.

old Port is an adventure developed by the London company Bocata Games, which has just been presented at the London Games Festival in the British capital.

He tells us about the life of Miguel, a boy inspired by Lázaro, from El Lazarillo de Tormes, who sets out in search of his missing father. Along the way you will meet real characters, such as Lope de Vega, and with other imaginaries, such as himself Don Quixote:

It must be made clear that this is not a AAA game or a complex and deep adventure that lasts a lot of hours.

It is a little indie game developed by a newcomer company based in London, Bocata Games, which narrates an invented story that takes place in the Golden Age of Spanish Literature.

A title for all ages where the protagonist talks to characters who propose different mini-games to help him in the search for his father:

old Port It is not too long, but when you finish it, the Sailor Mode is unlocked, which allows you to play the minigames separately, to overcome different challenges.

As its creators explain on the GamesIndustry.biz website, their objective has not been to make a game faithful to the authors or the plots of the Golden Age, since it is designed for the whole family and many of these books charged against the Church and the power, using irony and satire that the youngest would not understand outside the context of the time.

Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s lightest laptop, ideal for teleworking and studying. With camera enhancements for video calls, full keyboard, instant power on, fast charging and all-day battery life.

Your intention is arouse curiosity about the characters and the Golden Age, for players to do their own research and discover the books, in the same way that games like Assassin’s Creed encourage young people to explore Egyptian, Greek or Viking culture.

old Port It will go on sale in June on Steam and in the Apple App Store, for a price yet to be determined. Considering its short duration, it sure doesn’t cost a lot of money.