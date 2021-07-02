Puerto Rico will eliminate the mandatory use of a mask for some

Expert recommends not to stop using mask 1:55

(CNN Spanish) – The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, presented this Thursday a decree in which he delegates to the Secretary of the Department of Health, Dr. Carlos Mellado, the new guidelines and health recommendations to protect himself from covid-19. Together with the secretary, the governor announced the new measures that will be applied to the general population, as well as to employers and entities in the public and private sectors. The governor urged to continue the vaccination process.

Also, Pierluisi announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that Puerto Rico exceeded President Joe Biden’s goal that 70% of the population had administered at least one dose of the vaccine before July 4.

For its part, the Puerto Rico Department of Health issued an administrative order in which, as of Monday, July 5, the use of a mask on the island is eliminated from anyone over 12 years of age with full vaccination.

However, everyone will have to wear a mask if they visit, attend or work in health services facilities, or are not fully vaccinated or are in poor health. In addition, all children between the ages of 2 and 11 must wear a mask. According to the Department of Health, this guideline will be revised once the vaccines against covid-19 are authorized for this population.

The government also reported that from July 5 there will be no capacity limitations in closed, public and private establishments.

“The statistics and data show that we are getting closer and closer to the end of this pandemic. Puerto Rico currently has a percent positivity of less than 2%, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline and although each one of them is terrible, we are heading towards a new normal in which we finally defeat this virus, ”Pierluisi said at a conference on press.

Regarding the events, the administrative order of the Department of Health indicates that the organizers, owners, administrators or similar person, who carry out and organize events or public and private operations and who attend or receive an audience of 500 people or more simultaneously, will come obliged to require that anyone who attends such activity show evidence of a vaccine or present a negative result of a covid-19 antigen test performed 24 hours before the event.

Until July 1, the statistics of the Puerto Rico Department of Health of covid-19 had 122,988 confirmed cases; 17,070 probable cases; 134,109 suspected cases; and 2,549 deceased persons.