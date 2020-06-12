Puerto Rico will lift next week almost all the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which means the resumption of operations in beaches, churches and shops, including movie theaters and gyms, after three months of closure, the Governor Wanda Vázquez.

The president said that the changes will be made from June 16, when businesses will be allowed to operate seven days a week and that restaurants offer service at 50% of their capacity. However, the current curfew will remain in effect for two weeks, but from 10 pm to 5 am.

He also announced that Puerto Rico will be officially ready to receive tourists from July 15, and that health reviews at airports will remain in effect.

“They have been difficult decisions,” said Vazquez. “Now it is up to each of us … to determine where I am going, how I am going.”

The announcement worried some experts who say that the island of 3.2 million inhabitants has carried out very few diagnostic tests, and that in most of them the wrong type of tests have been used to really know the extent of the pandemic in the territory. The government has reported more than 1,400 confirmed infections and almost 4,000 probable cases, with at least 144 deaths.

The use of masks will continue to be a requirement outside the home and within any commercial establishment.

The changes were applauded by many members of the business community, who have noted that the shutdown has had an impact of between $ 5 billion and $ 10 billion on the island’s economy.

Vázquez made the announcement a day after the island’s health authorities noted that Puerto Rico left behind the peak of COVID-19 cases and related deaths two months ago, a claim questioned by experts, who noted that the figure it is based on the limited number of diagnostic tests available at that time.

Health Secretary Lorenzo González said he trusts the agency’s statistics, but warned citizens to maintain social distancing as the island resumes operations.

“It definitely comes with risk,” he said.

For his part, Vázquez warned that the restrictions will return in the event of a spike in the number of infections, deaths or hospitalizations. In addition, public transportation service, including buses and trucks, will remain suspended.

“I want citizens to understand that we are still in a pandemic,” said the governor.