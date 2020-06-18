The security forces in Puerto Rico are investigating a complaint related to the soap opera star Osvaldo Ríos, according to which he would have prevented his partner from leaving his house located in Ponce, in the south of the island.

The Police informed this Wednesday that in the notice, presented for your partner’s brother, it is indicated that Ríos did not let his sentimental partner leave the apartment that they both shared in a residential complex called Estancias de Aragón.

The woman’s brother, whose name was not specified, notified the authorities that she was being held against her will.

At the moment of arriving at the actor’s house, Ríos’s couple was found in good condition and left with some of their belongings.

The actor’s partner, according to the Police, is now studying the presentation of a restraining order.

The 59-year-old Puerto Rican actor and ex-partner of Colombian star Shakira is famous for roles in soap operas such as « Kassandra » or « La viuda de Blanco », among many others.

Some of the artist’s works include in 2009 his participation in the soap opera « Corazón Salvado », in which he played « Juan de Dios San Román », which earned him a nomination for TVyNovelas awards in Mexico.

Ríos appeared in 2010 in the soap opera « Triunfo del amor », by the Televisa network, in which he played the role of a famous actor.