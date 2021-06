Puerto Rico in Las Vegas this coming Saturday

Next Saturday once again Puerto Rico will have a good representation in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two-division world champion, ๐‘ฑ๐‘ถ๐‘บ๐‘ฌ โ€œ๐‘บ๐’๐’Š๐’‘๐’†๐’“โ€ ๐‘ท๐‘ฌ๐‘ซ๐‘น๐‘จ๐’๐‘จ (28-3, 13 KO’s), will be facing undefeated ๐‘ฑ๐‘ผ๐‘ณ๐‘ฐ๐‘จ๐‘ต โ€œ๐‘ฏ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’Ž๐’†๐’“ ๐‘ฏ๐’‚๐’๐’ ๐’”โ€ ๐‘น๐‘ถ๐‘ซ๐‘น๐‘ฐ๐‘ฎ๐‘ผ๐‘ฌ๐’ (21-0, 14 KO’s).

Pedraza is very inspired to conquer his third division and will have another obstacle in the figure of Rodrรญguez, a rival with a respectable punch and good boxing. A victory for Pedraza places him at the gates of the title and to do so Rodrรญguez would be fully in the spotlight at 140 pounds. Will Rodrรญguez be able to use Pedraza’s skills and vast experience?

The charismatic 18-year-old prospect ๐‘ฟ๐‘จ๐‘ต๐‘ซ๐‘ฌ๐‘น ๐’๐‘จ๐’€๐‘จ๐‘บ (8-0, 6 KO’s), will face the Irish ๐‘ณ๐‘จ๐‘น๐‘น๐’€ ๐‘ญ๐‘น๐’€๐‘ฌ๐‘น๐‘บ (11-3, 4 KO’s). Zayas is coming off a spectacular first-round knockout as recently as 40 days. Fryers is like all Irish, for the front at all times. Once again Zayas will have the opportunity to show his might.

๐‘ฑ๐‘ถ๐‘ฏ๐‘ต ๐‘ฉ๐‘จ๐‘ผ๐’๐‘จ (14-0, 5 KO’s), is another super lightweight prospect who will be facing ๐‘ช๐‘ฏ๐‘น๐‘ฐ๐‘บ๐‘ป๐‘ถ๐‘ต ๐‘ฌ๐‘ซ๐‘พ๐‘จ๐‘น๐‘ซ๐‘บ (12-2, 6 KO’s). Bauza, who has talent with beautiful style, will face a fairly fast and strong opponent. Bauza is obliged to provide a qualifying demonstration and he has the tools to do so.

๐‘ญ๐‘น๐‘ฌ๐‘ฝ๐‘ฐ๐‘จ๐‘ต ๐‘ฎ๐‘ถ๐‘ต๐’๐‘จ๐‘ณ๐‘ฌ๐’ (4-0, 1 KO), in just his 5th. combat will face another undefeated of Mexican descent, ๐‘ฉ๐‘น๐’€๐‘จ๐‘ต ๐‘ณ๐‘ผ๐‘จ (7-0, 3 KO’s). Gonzรกlez goes for the fire early as Lua is also a warrior. If we look closely, of all, Frevian has the most difficult rival. It has to go as if there is no tomorrow. If he wins, he will become another TR prospect, if he loses fighting he will continue in the game … and a poor performance is to start from scratch.