Puerto Rico in Las Vegas this coming Saturday

Next Saturday once again Puerto Rico will have a good representation in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two-division world champion, 𝑱𝑶𝑺𝑬 “𝑺𝒏𝒊𝒑𝒆𝒓” 𝑷𝑬𝑫𝑹𝑨𝒁𝑨 (28-3, 13 KO’s), will be facing undefeated 𝑱𝑼𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑵 “𝑯𝒂𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓 𝑯𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒔” 𝑹𝑶𝑫𝑹𝑰𝑮𝑼𝑬𝒁 (21-0, 14 KO’s).

Pedraza is very inspired to conquer his third division and will have another obstacle in the figure of Rodríguez, a rival with a respectable punch and good boxing. A victory for Pedraza places him at the gates of the title and to do so Rodríguez would be fully in the spotlight at 140 pounds. Will Rodríguez be able to use Pedraza’s skills and vast experience?

The charismatic 18-year-old prospect 𝑿𝑨𝑵𝑫𝑬𝑹 𝒁𝑨𝒀𝑨𝑺 (8-0, 6 KO’s), will face the Irish 𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑹𝒀 𝑭𝑹𝒀𝑬𝑹𝑺 (11-3, 4 KO’s). Zayas is coming off a spectacular first-round knockout as recently as 40 days. Fryers is like all Irish, for the front at all times. Once again Zayas will have the opportunity to show his might.

𝑱𝑶𝑯𝑵 𝑩𝑨𝑼𝒁𝑨 (14-0, 5 KO’s), is another super lightweight prospect who will be facing 𝑪𝑯𝑹𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑶𝑵 𝑬𝑫𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑫𝑺 (12-2, 6 KO’s). Bauza, who has talent with beautiful style, will face a fairly fast and strong opponent. Bauza is obliged to provide a qualifying demonstration and he has the tools to do so.

𝑭𝑹𝑬𝑽𝑰𝑨𝑵 𝑮𝑶𝑵𝒁𝑨𝑳𝑬𝒁 (4-0, 1 KO), in just his 5th. combat will face another undefeated of Mexican descent, 𝑩𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 𝑳𝑼𝑨 (7-0, 3 KO’s). González goes for the fire early as Lua is also a warrior. If we look closely, of all, Frevian has the most difficult rival. It has to go as if there is no tomorrow. If he wins, he will become another TR prospect, if he loses fighting he will continue in the game … and a poor performance is to start from scratch.