Photo taken on May 21 of the empty beach in Ocean Park, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – The governor of Puerto has extended a three-week curfew imposed by the coronavirus, the longest in any jurisdiction in the United States, even when she authorized the reopening of certain businesses and government agencies.

All except essential workers have to stay indoors from 10 at night until 5 in the morning until July 22. In addition, masks remain mandatory and those who fail to comply will be fined.

The initial curfew began in mid-March and Gov. Wanda Vázquez warned Sunday that stricter measures could be re-implemented if there is an increase in cases, with several small outbreaks already reported attributed to those visiting or returning from the continental United States.

The island, with a population of 3.2 million, has reported at least 153 COVID-19 deaths, along with more than 1,630 confirmed cases and more than 5,600 probable cases.

Health experts criticized the latest round of reopens saying it was premature, especially given the delay in government statistics that do not reflect the impact of the more extensive reopens announced a month ago, including from beaches, movie theaters and gyms.

Puerto Rican epidemiologist Roberta Lugo and others noted that the government has conducted too few tests, and most with the wrong kinds of tests to really know the extent of the pandemic in Puerto Rico.