SAN JUAN (AP) – The governor of Puerto Rico announced on Saturday the extension of the confinement until May 3 as a measure to stop the coronavirus pandemic on the island, one of the strictest decisions made in a United States jurisdiction.

Governor Wanda Vázquez said that non-essential businesses will continue to be closed and that the population should remain in their homes from 9:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning, although people will be allowed to leave during that touch of It remains only to buy food and medicine or go to the bank.

“We intend to temper the limited access to essential services with restrictions,” said Vázquez in his message to the nation.

However, Vázquez lifted all restrictions for vehicular traffic and indicated that all hardware stores and workshops of all types of automotive service will be able to operate twice a week during limited hours.

“There are no limitations in relation to the slats, they already fulfilled their purpose this past week, that it was important to have a special adjustment so that we could control the curve,” said the governor.

The entire population must continue wearing compulsory mouth masks when entering businesses, and the Health Secretary, Lorenzo González, warned that the highest point of the case curve is expected to be registered until the beginning of May.

“We cannot let our guard down,” said the official. “We haven’t seen the worst moment.”

The island of 3.2 million inhabitants has reported more than 780 confirmed cases and at least 42 deaths, including that of a pediatrician and a couple of people over 40 without previous health problems. The results of more than 1,300 tests are still pending and nearly 900 police officers have been quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19.

For their part, detractors pointed out that the government does not have an accurate picture of the number of cases of the disease that exist in Puerto Rico given that it has not applied generalized tests. About 7,700 people have been tested.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.

The confinement was first implemented on March 15 and the extension announced on Saturday raised doubts about its impact on an island that is still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Maria and from a recent series of strong earthquakes in the midst of a recession. economic of 13 years.

The expenses associated with the pandemic and the economic consequences could cost Puerto Rico about $ 4 billion, said Omar Marrero, executive director of the Financial Advisory Authority and Fiscal Agency (Aafaf). That amount represents almost half of the general government budget.

For its part, the island’s Treasury Department said it could have losses of $ 1.6 billion in its income.

Last month, the governor approved an unprecedented $ 787 million plan to cushion the financial impact of the curfew, including a 90-day moratorium on mortgages as well as payments on personal and commercial loans, and vehicles, and to deliver bonuses ranging from $ 2,000 to $ 4,000 to certain workers, including nurses and police.

The Port Labor Department said it has since processed more than 131,000 jobless claims, of which it sometimes receives more than 10,000 a day. In addition, more than 45,000 business owners have requested a one-time payment of $ 1,500 from the local government.

In addition to the curfew, the government is taking other measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The National Guard has reviewed more than 55,000 passengers at the island’s main airport, and of that number, almost 200 were placed in isolation.

Authorities have accused some visitors of taking medications to hide fevers, which is why the governor this week requested the United States Aviation Administration (FAA) to suspend all flights departing from high-altitude areas. spread of coronaviruses in the continental United States, including those of New York, Florida and New Jersey. The FAA has not responded.