Puerto Rico Department of Justice will not file charges against Félix Verdejo for the murder of Keishla Rodríguez



Boxer Félix Verdejo, today accused of the kidnapping and murder of Keishla Rodríguez in Puerto Rico, celebrates defeating William Silva in a fight in NYC in 2016.

Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images

PUERTO RICO – The Secretary of the Department of Justice, Domingo Emanuelli Hernández, reported today that the agency will not file charges against boxer Félix “El Diamante” Verdejo Sánchez and his alleged accomplice Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez for the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz.

“Based on the case of Sánchez Valle and after weighing practical considerations in the presentation of evidence, we made the determination that the charges against Félix Verdejo Sánchez and Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez be prosecuted by the federal forum ”, expressed Emanuelli Hernández in written statements.

“In this way, we will be concentrating all efforts in a single forum to, effectively, achieve the conviction of those responsible for Keishla’s death,” he added.

The secretary explained that the case of Puerto Rico vs. Sánchez Valle provided that, in accordance with constitutional protection against double exposure and because Puerto Rico is not a federated state, a person who has been acquitted, convicted or exposed for the same crime in federal courts cannot be prosecuted in the Island’s courts.

“In this case, the grand jury authorized federal charges against Félix Verdejo, and charges were filed for the crimes of vehicular robbery resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, possession and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. The federal indictments impute Keishla’s murder or death on the kidnapping and carjacking charges. Furthermore, they allege Keishla’s premeditated death as part of the special aggravating circumstances, ”Emanuelli Hernández stated.

“In view of the fact that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office alleged, and will have to prove the murder of Keishla as part of the elements of the crimes of kidnapping and carjacking, as well as a special aggravating factor, Sánchez Valle’s rule does not advise filing state charges may compromise the effective prosecution of this case, which has dismayed us all, “he said.

The official stated that your agency will continue to work in collaboration with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico to bring justice to Keishla and the victims of the crime.

It may interest you: