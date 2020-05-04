Puerto Rico asked FEMA for help to cover earthquake damage. Governor Wanda Vázquez announced Monday that she has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to extend the period of the earthquake incident to cover the damage caused by the earthquake last Saturday. May 2, 2020.

Miami World /thenewherald

The request that Puerto Rico asked for help from FEMA arises from those available that cover those affected by the effects of earthquake events between December 28, 2019 and February 4, 2020, the date on which the “closure” was considered. of the period of the incident ”.

The letter details the preliminary evaluations of the aggravated damages from the earthquakes in January and the new damages caused by the recent seismic activity that affected infrastructure, both public and private, and residences in southern municipalities.

“Despite the immediate response from the government and agency heads in conjunction with the mayor of Ponce, María Meléndez, it is of utmost importance that FEMA be able to grant the extension of the date of the period of incident due to the earthquakes, since in the most recent event, several families had to be relocated because their residences suffered some structural damage and the risk remains, “he said in a statement.

The transfers “were thanks to an interagency effort, but it is crucial that we have the support of FEMA so that families can receive the series of direct benefits that are activated in times of emergencies. Likewise, we have evidence that public and municipal structures were affected, “said the first executive.

In the event that FEMA accepts the request of the government of Puerto Rico, many affected families could benefit from the services provided through the Individual Assistance Program, which includes Transitional Housing Assistance.

The governor, who personally visited the affected area on Saturday, requested a quick response to the needs of the people of Ponce.

According to data from the Public Housing Administration (AVP), in the municipality of Ponce more than 50 families from the Silver Valley and José Tormos Diego residential homes were relocated to relatives, and other families in other public housing projects.

While, in a collaborative effort between the Tourism Company, the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), the Department of Housing and the AVP, another 16 families were located since May 2 , in a hotel in the area.

The AVP continues to inspect the residential units in the area to identify other families who need to relocate due to the damages that may continue to occur after seismic activity in the area.

On the other hand, the Family Socioeconomic Development Administration (ADSEF) and the Municipality of Ponce delivered food to the affected families.

It is important to note that staff from the Office of the Administration of Health and Addiction Services (ASSMCA) have been present to collaborate and assist in the relocation process.

Likewise, ASSMCA has continued to offer its services uninterruptedly to any person or family affected by emergency events.

Likewise, in the face of the health emergency caused by COVID-19, the Health Department is in charge of carrying out tests on those who stay at the hotel as a preventive action.

“In these difficult times, in which we are handling a series of simultaneous emergencies, our agency heads responded according to the needs of the mayor and the people of Ponce. It is commendable that Puerto Ricans receive the support and aid available from FEMA, “he stressed.

Lastly, he showed his confidence that the aid “can be extended to these families and that together we can contribute to a speedy recovery. The municipalities of Guánica, Guayanilla, Peñuelas, San Germán, Yauco, Santa Isabel and Juana Díaz will receive the same attention, with whom we communicate personally and, fortunately, they had no major damage reported. ”