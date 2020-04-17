As a song to hope, the young Puerto Ricans living in Spain, John Lix Feliciano and Gabriela Castro, artistically known as Madera Ilegal, armed themselves with their talent to share their version of the song “Soñando con Puerto Rico”, by the composer Bobby Capó.

In an emotional version, full of feeling before the moment in the world, the young people made a video -recorded before quarantine- which they uploaded to YouTube at the beginning of the month, as a way to carry a message of hope, especially for your beloved Puerto Rico.

“Although we are going through a bad time, Puerto Rican artists continue to show the world the culture of our country. Hopefully this song will serve them as hope, as it serves me and Gabriela, that we will not only dream, but that someday we will return to our Island and see how it has grown in the face of adversity “, shared John Lix Feliciano who left for Almería , Spain, in 2016 to specialize in flamenco guitar.

The young man indicated that he had been working with Gabriela Castro – who also lives in Spain – on this musical project for several months, but they had not had the opportunity to launch it until the quarantine arrived, which has been imposed as a measure to prevent contagion. of the coronavirus. This space of time, not only has made them reflect on music, but has also awakened in them that nostalgic feeling by being away from their homeland.

“Finally, destiny wanted us to end it when this health crisis began, because it has reflected the feeling that we Puerto Ricans have for the world at this time, where our land feels further than ever”added the young man via email, who concluded with a beautiful message for his people in the midst of adversity.

“No hurricane, earthquake or pandemic will erase the joy and culture of our Island of Enchantment”said this guitarist, who, like his fellow singer, carry the country in their hearts.

If you want to listen to more music from these young people, you can access their social networks @johnlixfeliciano and @madera_ilegal on Instagram and Facebook.

