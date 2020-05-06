Your browser does not support iframes.

San Juan, May 4 . .- About 80 Puerto Rican personalities, including singers, actors, athletes, communicators and «influencers», joined in a video to highlight the work of the frontline professionals working during the COVID pandemic -19.

The message, published this Monday on social networks and produced by Gilbert “Tito” Mamery, also includes the participation of a dozen musicians and stars performing the famous song “Preciosa”, written by the composer Rafael Hernández in 1937.

“We have been hit hard and followed, from hurricanes to earthquakes, but we have been strong. Here I leave you a beautiful gift with the help of people who you love very much and who are with me right now online », anticipates the start of the video Gricel Mamery, sister of the producer.

Manny Manuel, reggaeton Jowell, Christian Daniel, Gustavo Laureano (La Secta), Javier Hiram Gómez (Vivanativa), Chucho Avellanet, Yolandita Monge, Danny Rivera, Michael Stuart, Melina León, Laura Isabelle and the former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, Denise Quiñones and Zuleyka RiverThey delivered their voices in the song.

The singer-songwriter Manolo Ramos, who also sang part of the song, was the music producer along with the cuatrista José Eduardo Santana and Héctor Mestre.

«With all the love in the world for you! A pleasure to work in music production for this PRECIOUS initiative! I hope you enjoy it as I enjoyed it! And now to share it and tag in the comments to all your Puerto Rican friends! Borinquen Preciosa! ”Ramos said on his Instagram account.

After completing the song’s performance, other renowned figures -such as the rapper Vico C, the player Yadier Molina, the basketball player José Juan Barea, the actors Modesto Lacén, Amaury Nolasco, Roselyn Sánchez, Carlos Ponce and Ékto Rivera, and the communicators Adamari López, María Celeste Arrarás and Carmen Dominicci– appear thanking the workers at this time.

“Preciosa” is a kind of hymn for Puerto Ricans and, as a result, artists such as Marc Anthony often perform it at their concerts on the island.