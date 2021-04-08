Puerto Rican “Papito” Vázquez will face Monterrey “Pitufo” Proa on his return

Rocky Special Events Press

Regiomontano Víctor “Pitufo” Proa will be in charge of facing the former world super bantamweight monarch of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Papito” Vázquez, on the billboard that will have verification next Saturday 15 May at the Hotel Villa Real in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, in a production of Rocky Special Events (EER), led by Héctor Sánchez Arredondo, in association with Vicente Ruiz.

According to Wilfredo Vázquez Jr., it is time to return to the ropes, and what better than in Mexican territory, where he achieved his most recent triumph, on June 16, 2018 in Gómez Palacio, Durango, when he faced and defeated Cristian by knockout. “Diamond” Mijares.

With a professional record of 25 matches won, 20 of these by way of “pure chloroform”, in exchange for seven defeats and a draw, the so-called “Papito” Vázquez, is remembered for starring in epic battles with figures of the stature of Jorge “Naughty” Arce, Cristian Mijares, Nonito Donaire, Juan Manuel López, at 33 years of age, is confident of having a successful return, which will allow me to aspire to obtain a new opportunity to contend for a world crown.

For his part, Víctor Manuel Proa Pérez, with a record of 29 fights won, 28 of these by knockout, in exchange for eight losses, hopes to win an expeditious victory, something he hopes to achieve thanks to his power of fists, and to approach obtaining a world title opportunity.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the attractive billboard will be held behind closed doors, and can be seen through the Imperial Boxing Promotions Facebook Live page at a cost of $ 10.