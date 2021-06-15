Puerto Rican José “Chiquiro” Martínez says goodbye to boxing

Photo: Archive

In a note that appeared on his Facebook account, Puerto Rican “Chiquiro” Martínez announced that he is retiring from boxing after a successful 20-year career. In it he makes a brief summary of his walk within the 12 strings. We share with you their expressions:

“I want to begin by thanking God because without him nothing would have been possible, my family, Miguel Cotto Promotions, work team and all the sponsors during my career as a boxer.”

“It was a pride to represent my town of Las Marías and my country. During my career I had my triumphs and gained experience that I will never forget. They have been 20 years in this sport of boxing, traveling, training and making a lot of sacrifice to always give the best. I feel super happy with everything I was able to achieve. I thank everyone who accompanied me in one way or another, always grateful to you ”.

“It is a difficult decision for me, but I have other goals and a family that I want to dedicate my time to and make the most of. I will keep helping other boxers in the sport.

“With this I let you know that I am RETIRING AS A PROFESSIONAL BOXER. I retire with my head held high, happy and eternally grateful to Héctor Soto, Bryan Pérez, Miguel Cotto and Promociones Miguel Cotto for always trusting me. Thank you Puerto Rico and my dear Town of Las Marías ”.

José “Chiquiro” Martínez

Marieño pride