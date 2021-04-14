Puerto Rican history! Yadier Molina became the first catcher to play 2,000 times for the same team



Molina received a standing ovation at Busch Stadium.

Photo: Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

Yadier Molina does not stop making history: with the first pitch he received this Wednesday, he became the first catcher to play 2,000 games for the same team. It is a milestone that no one had ever achieved, and that it was meritorious of a standing ovation on the part of all the assistants to the Busch Stadium.

Following the first pitch, Yadier Molina received a standing ovation for becoming the first catcher ever to catch 2,000 games for one team. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZnJTj8DC6Y – MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2021

The following goal will be met in about a month, if you stay healthy. He has 25 games left to catch up with Jason Kendall (2,025) in eThe top 5 receivers with the most games received in MLB history. This year’s projection is to finish in fourth place, also beating Gary Carter (2,056).

Yadier Molina is the only player to catch 2,000 games all for one team. pic.twitter.com/79FQ4FsqkF – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 14, 2021

Second mark achieved by “Yadi” in the year

On Opening Day 2021, Yadier Molina fulfilled his 17th consecutive year starting catching for the Cardinals, extending the longest streak of opening games in history for a catcher with the same team in the majors.

History: Yadier Molina makes his 17th consecutive Opening Day start at catcher for the @Cardinals, extending the longest streak ever for a catcher with one team in @MLB. Jack Flaherty said Molina and @ UncleCharlie50 are inspirations to every player on the team. @MLBNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 31, 2021

Another of his goals will be to enter the top 5 of the players with the most hits in the history of the St. Louis Cardinals.. This season he has had 13 hits, which raised his total to 2,014 hits with the organization, placing him within 50 hits of Enos Slaughter (2,064), the fifth player in the top.