Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor accepts $ 341 million dollar contract with the Mets



The Mets’ Francisco Lindor has a million reasons to smile.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Fans in Queens and other parts of New York can finally smile after months of disappointment and scandal when it is reported that the star Puerto Rican player Francisco Lindor and the Mets have reached an agreement for a monstrous contract extension.

Lindor, who shone with the Cleveland Indians for six seasons, has accepted the offer of $ 341 million for 10 years according to reports from various publications.

Lindor was acquired along with Venezuelan pitcher Carlos Carrasco in January in exchange for four players sent to Cleveland, but the player and team had to agree to make the relationship last beyond 2021.

Contract It is the largest in the history of the Queens team and it comes just one day before the start of the Major League season.

The Mets had a start to 2021 surrounded by scandal, first due to the firing of their new general manager when it became known that a few years ago he sent explicit and unsolicited photos to a reporter, and then in early February a group of female journalists said former team manager Mickey Callaway sexually harassed them.

The Mets will visit the Washington Nationals this Thursday and subject to the completion of the Lindor agreement, they will do so with their guaranteed franchise player for the future.