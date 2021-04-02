Puerto Rican Carlos Correa will seek a millionaire contract in free agency

The shortstop Carlos Correa has not reached a long-term agreement with the Houston Astros, so the Puerto Rican thinks about looking for a contract that fits his financial pretensions when he is a free agent after the 2021 MLB season ends.

Regarding the issue, Correa commented: “We were not close at all. There really were no negotiations. ” Still, the shortstop will continue to bring Houston the same commitment since he arrived in 2012. “It’s another year with the Astros. I’m going to go out there, do my best and try to give the city another championship“.

The offers rejected by Correa

The Puerto Rican-born reported that so far has rejected two offers made by the Astros. The first for $ 120 million for 6 years and the second for $ 125 million for 5 years.

Although the Astros do not seem willing to award long-term contracts to any player, Correa does not hold a grudge: “The relationship is great. There are no hard feelings.

Pursuing Francisco Lindor’s contract

After meeting the millionaire hit of Francisco Lindor, who landed a $ 341 million, 10-year contract with the New York Mets, Correa assured the following: “Worth every penny. Raised the market for any shortstop after him“.

This is how the Puerto Rican of the Astros will seek to reach free agency to find a better contract: “Once I get to free agency, I’m going to look for a great and long contract.”