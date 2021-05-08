Puerto Rican boxer, Flix Verdejo, is accused of murdering a pregnant woman

Present I represented Puerto Rico at the 2012 London Olympic Games

So far Verdejo has not spoken

Flix Verdejo, Puerto Rican boxer, was accused by a grand jury of having killed a 27-year-old woman who was also pregnant. This case is one of the most potential to be punishable by death penalty.

Keishla Rodríguez was the name of the woman who was reported missing on Thursday of last week and on Sunday his body was identified thanks to his dental records. The accusation against Verdejo was released while several people were at Keishla’s wake.

The FBI received an anonymous tip pointing to Verdejo beating Keishla, injecting her with an unidentified substance, tying her with a wire next to a heavy block, and finally throwing her off a bridge. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Verdejo stopped on the bridge and shot the body that was in a lagoon.

This Sunday Verdejo surrendered to the authorities and has been detained without the right to bail. In addition to the murder of Rodríguez, he is accused of kidnapping, theft of a vehicle along with the death of the fetus and carrying a firearm during the crime.

Verdejo has a record of 27-2 of which 17 victories have been by way of knockout. Represented Puerto Rico at the 2012 London Olympics and was the boxer of the year competing in the lightweight category.