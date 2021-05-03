Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo was arrested by the FBI for kidnapping, robbery and murder



Verdejo would have ambushed Keishla Rodríguez to interrupt her pregnancy.

Photo: Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The Puerto Rican boxer Lightweight Felix Verdejo will face Federal charges for the death of Keishla Rodríguez, 27-year-old woman who was found in a lagoon in Puerto Rico. The body of the deceased was found two days after her disappearance was reported. Rodríguez was pregnant and was identified by her dental records, the Puerto Rico Institute of Forensic Sciences reported.

Verdejo had a love affair with Keishla, and for this reason he was summoned by the San Juan authorities to give his statements. Nevertheless, the boxer who represented Puerto Rico at the 2012 London Olympics refused.

Finally, Félix Verdejo decided to render an account to the FBI, who arrested him on Saturday night in Puerto Rico. The FBI charged him with kidnapping which resulted in death, carjacking that ended in death and intentional murder of an unborn child. In the video that we show below we can see at the moment in which the boxer is arrested.

VIDEO of Boxer Felix Verdejo right after he surrendered to the FBI in Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/FNni5jFGFv – David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 3, 2021

How was the crime of Félix Verdejo?

The complaint filed by the FBI accuses Félix Verdejo of hitting his victim in the face, Keishla Rodríguez and de injecting you with a substance that has not been identified with a syringe that was bought in a public accommodation.

Then he tied his hands and feet, he also tied a heavy stone to his body and threw it off a bridge last Thursday, April 29 at 8:30 a.m. Verdejo stayed on the bridge and shot him. He did not do it alone, he had the help of an unidentified witness.

Prosecutors add that two days earlier, on April 27, Verdejo would have called someone to ask for help and thus end the pregnancy of his girlfriend, with whom he had shared since high school. The boxer summoned her to meet that morning of April 29. Rodríguez got out of his car – which was abandoned – and got into the Dodge Durango in which Verdejo was, and there he was ambushed.

BREAKING: Prosecutors in Puerto Rico alleged that boxer Felix Verdejo called someone on April 27th to ask them to help him terminate the pregnancy of his girlfriend. On April 29th, Verdejo allegedly contacted the victim Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz asked asked to meet near her home. – David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 3, 2021

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, which works jointly with the Puerto Rico Police and the Puerto Rico Department of Justice. For the charges of kidnapping and carjacking, the Puerto Rican fighter could face a life sentence and even the death penaltyAlthough it does not exist in Puerto Rico, it can be applied in cases that present federal charges, such as yours. And for the murder of the unborn child, who would have been his son, he would also be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Felix Verdejo is officially being charged with:

– Kidnapping resulting in death

– Carjacking resulting in death

– Killing of unborn child

Feds claim to have a witness with first-hand knowledge implicating Verdejo’s involvement in each of the aforementioned charges. https://t.co/Q9Pt3SRmup – Jake Donovan (@JakeNDaBox) May 3, 2021

Top Rank, who has promoted Félix Verdejo since he made his professional debut in 2012, commented on the matter in a statement.

“Our prayers are with Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortíz, family, friends and all those who are in mourning. We are disturbed by the information and we will continue to monitor the development of the case“Says the text.

Official statement from Top Rank ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wgxpv7VoI5 – Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 2, 2021

Félix Verdejo is married, and according to Keishla Rodríguez’s mother, she had threatened to abort her son, mentioning her career and her family. Hundreds of people gathered on the bridge that separates the lagoon where Rodríguez’s body was found to demand justice for her and for more women who have been murdered in recent years.