Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo surrenders for murder of friend Keishla Rodríguez

The boxer Puerto Rican Felix Verdejo surrendered this Sunday to the federal authorities of the FBI in relation to the death of her friend Keishla Rodriguez found dead in a lagoon near Saint Juan.

Verdejo turned himself in in the federal court of Herd King, on Saint Juan.

The FBI accuses Verdejo of armed robbery of a car that resulted in the death of a person (Rodríguez) and of a kidnapping that resulted in the death of a person (Rodríguez).

In addition, of intentionally killing an unborn since Rodríguez was one month pregnant.

The federal prosecutor’s office indicates that this may involve the “maximum possible” death penalty.

The forensic authorities of port rich identified the lifeless body of the woman, which was thrown into a lagoon near San Juan, as that of the Puerto Rican boxer’s lover, who was questioned on Friday by the police, and who led numerous people to demonstrate this Sunday in the bridge from which it was launched.

Hundreds of women protested to demand that there be no more victims and showed their outrage at what happened.

The police of port rich He confiscated yesterday, Saturday, a vehicle of his property and an order has been issued to investigate the calls made from his mobile phone, in relation to the disappearance last Thursday of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez.

The police reported that this morning at 0240 local time (0640 GMT) they removed the vehicle from a residence owned by the boxer in the Caimito neighborhood of San Juan.

Since last Thursday, the security forces have been investigating the disappearance of Rodríguez, 27, who, according to his family, had a relationship with Verdejo and with whom he would be one month pregnant.

BOXER FÉLIX VERDEJO QUESTIONED

On Friday Verdejo was questioned by the Puerto Rico police after revealing his connection with the young woman, in an event that has shaken Puerto Rico, along with the murder of another young woman last Thursday who was found semi-burned and who had requested in March a protection order against his alleged aggressor, which was not attended by justice.

Verdejo did not answer questions from security forces when questioned.

Yesterday, Saturday, the lifeless body of the woman was found in the lagoon near San Juan, which was identified by the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) as that of Rodríguez.

So far there have been no arrests in relation to the case, but the police assure that they have already identified the perpetrator and are waiting to gather all the evidence. The FBI will assume jurisdiction of the investigations. ‘

The sister of the deceased, Bereliz Nichole, explained through Facebook that “soon” will announce where the wake will take place, after attending the protest held today.

“I am part of it (Keishla)… .I want justice to be done, ”he told the audience, carrying a banner with his sister’s image on a banner.

Many people demonstrate on the bridge from which the body of Rodriguez where they will make “a cry of the country that will be heard in every corner. For those that are no longer there and for those that will come ”.

GOVERNOR OF PUERTO RICO SAYS THE FIGHT AGAINST GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE CONTINUES

The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, said this Sunday in relation to the recent events of sexist violence on the island that reiterates its “commitment to the fight against gender violence and to continue putting action and resources where the word is,” while revealing that the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) has reduced the allocation for the fight against gender violence.

“It is crucial that we maintain this current level of attention to the crime of gender violence that brings so much loss, consternation and anguish to our society. There should be no doubt that we are in a state of emergency due to gender violence, ”he said in a statement.

“We are all united in prayer so that the victims from this serious social evil have the peace that was stolen from him during his life, so that their families have the comfort and strength they need to overcome this tragedy, so that these crimes do not go unpunished and so that we can eradicate the causes that they promote and allow. this violence, “he added.

“The pain, anger and indignation that we feel every time we witness a crime of gender violence has to be kept alive in us so that we do not rest in our responsibility to protect, prevent and abolish this evil, as well as to do justice for all the victims. Every day we continue working to create a society that values ​​life, respects human dignity and rejects violence in all its forms. We have to fight this battle until we win it ”, he remarked.

The secretary of Justice, Sunday EmanuelliSaid in a statement to feel “proud of the work done by each of the Justice Department prosecutors who worked day and night together with the team of the Puerto Rico Police and the Institute of Forensic Sciences to gather all the pieces that allow prosecuting to those responsible for the tragedy that a family is experiencing today ”.

“We trust that the work of our prosecutors in this case will begin to restore the people’s trust in the Justice“, He said.

For his part, the police commissioner, Antonio López, congratulated “my more than 200 policemen and to all the prosecutors and forensics, who, as a single team, tirelessly and with the greatest of commitments, put their hearts in order to clarify Keishla’s case in an agile and precise way. Our commitment to his family, from day one, was to do justice to Keishla and we already started doing it ”.

VERDEJO, AN OLYMPIC BOXER AT THE LONDON GAMES

Verdejo, known as “El Diamante,” gained notoriety when he reached the quarterfinals of the 2012 London Olympics.

Despite not winning a medal, the renowned company Top Rank He signed it.

Thus, Verdejo started his professional career, although he had his first setbacks, when at the beginning of August 2016, he had a motorcycle accident in Puerto Rico, which kept him in the Medical Center hospital, in San Juan, for seven days.

The former Olympic boxer suffered the accident when he was traveling on the PR-3 highway in the direction of Río Grande (northwest) to Carolina, a municipality near San Juan, where he lost control of his motorcycle when trying to avoid a gap in the road.

