Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano will defend her undefeated in Mixed Martial Arts

Brooklyn, NEW YORK – One of the most successful boxers in the history of professional female boxing Amanda Serrano, from Carolina, will make her third fight in mixed martial arts (MMA) on Friday, June 11, in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico , from the Benito Juárez Auditorium.

Serrano, will face the Mexican Valentina García, in a duel that will be broadcast live on the ‘UFC Fight Pass’ platform, as part of an event promoted by iKON Fighting Federation.

“Thank God, the preparation has been very successful with the help of my great friend, MMA fighter Pearl González and my coach and manager Jordan Maldonado. I know my opponent is very good at kick boxing, she is aggressive, but I understand that I have everything I need to beat him on his land. That’s what I work very hard for, ”said Amanda Serrano.

‘My two MMA fights were against Mexican women and I can only say that you expect another Latin war between two countries that are passionate about contact sports. We go with everything except fear ”.

The fight is scheduled for three rounds of five minutes and at the weight of 125 pounds.

“After the fight against Daniela Bermúdez, I rested for a few days and returned fully to the gym because this year promises great fights and I cannot lower my guard,” Serrano said.

Regarding Serrano’s future plans, manager Jordan Maldonado indicated that, “after this fight we will continue to unify the 126-pound titles in boxing. Amanda already has the WBO, IBO and WBC titles, but she is missing the IBF and WBA titles to be the undisputed champion, which is one of our goals for our Puerto Rican people. Amanda wants them to be proud of her and they will see that she will achieve it. “