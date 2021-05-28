Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano will be stellar in the MMA event

“I am ready to continue showing that I can do well in two tough sports” – Amanda Serrano

The seven division world champion and current unified champion of 126 pounds in professional boxing, Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will star in the poster called “iKON 7”, presented by the company iKON Fighting Federation of the division of mixed martial arts of Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, on June 11 at the Benito Juárez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

iKON 7 will air live exclusively on June 11 on UFC FIGHT PASS®, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. To enroll in UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

Serrano, a native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, is 1-0-1 in mixed martial arts, will face Mexican Valentina García, in the main event of iKON 7. Serrano, one of the best female boxers of all time, She is a 10-time world champion in 7 divisions and has a remarkable professional record of 40-1-1 (30 KOs).

“We are delighted to have Amanda Serrano starring on our card,” said iKON Fighting Federation President Keith Veltre. “She is a great boxing champion, one of the best of all time, who is going to make a lot of noise in MMA. She can really fight! Their fight is also a continuation of the tremendous sporting rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico ”.

“I’m ready to continue showing that I can do well in two tough sports,” said Amanda Serrano, “Fighting in Mexico is exciting. I have always admired its culture and its people. Valentina and I will see to it that everyone has a great night of MMA alongside the other fights ”.

“This will be one more step towards my goal of being a world champion in MMA and boxing at the same time. It sounds risky and a sacrifice, but I will achieve it with the favor of God ”.

In the co-main event, Las Vegas fighter Johnny “The Paradox” Parsons (6-2-0, iKON: 2-0-0) faces Ricardo “Woody” Chávez (5-1-0), of Mexico, at an agreed weight of 175 pounds.

Unbeaten Tucson welterweight Pete “Dead Game” Rodríguez, a well-known iKON fighter, will be looking for his fourth consecutive win against Mexican opponent Roberto “Pixley 2B” Pixley (5-1-0), among other fights.