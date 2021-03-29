Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano, triple world featherweight champion

The Puerto Rican Amanda serrano He successfully defended this Thursday in San Juan (Argentina) his featherweight titles of the Council and the World Boxing Organization, respectively, and added the vacancy of the International Boxing Organization, after knocking out Argentina in the ninth and penultimate round Daniela Bermudez.

With the triumph in the main fight in a poster held in the Plaza del Quinto Centenario in the historic center of Old San Juan and presented by the companies Ring City USA and Miguel Cotto Promotions, Highlander earned his 40th career win, 30th knockout and continued his winning streak for nine years.

This left hook by Amanda Serrano on Daniela Bermúdez caused the KO of Argentina in the ninth round

It was also the first time that Bermudez lost a match by KO. Highlander, who dominated the fight from start to finish, achieved his victory by landing a strong left hook to the right side of Argentina in the penultimate round of the fight.

He hit Bermudez It caused her to retreat in the ring and kneel down trying to breathe and recover to continue boxing, but it was impossible for her.

At the same time, the Puerto Rican referee Roberto Ramirez The son would tell her the regulation seconds in case she recovered and got up, but it was impossible, stopping the brawl at 1:33 of the ninth round.

“I knew I could win and that I had more strength than her. I listened to my corner and wanted to show my compatriots who came here that I could win,” said the world champion in seven divisions, the only boxer – man or woman – to win titles in so many categories.

Amanda serrano, 32, has been champion in the divisions of 115 (52 kilos) 118 (54 kilos), 122 (55 kilos), 126 (57 kilos), 130 (59 kilos), 135 (61 kilos) and 140 pounds (64 kilos).

Highlander and Bermudez They started their fight quite aggressively and they continued it in the second round.

However, in the third round, Highlander took control of the brawl and for the next episode, pressured Bermudez with jabs, direct blows to the chin and the body.

So for the fifth lap, Highlander continued with his fight plan, while Bermudez squeezed with combinations.

But, by the sixth round, Bermudez she was tired, diminishing her blows, which then Highlander He took the opportunity to continue his offensive.

At the end of this round, the Highlander, Jordan maldonado, was removed from the corner for yelling expletives at the referee for complaining that Bermudez he was throwing punches after the bell rang at the end of the rounds.

This, however, was not limited to Highlander to continue their fight in the seventh round, striking effective fists at Bermudez, although Argentina showed that it was not going to give up.

By the eighth round, Highlander She showed no intention of diminishing her intensity by continuing to mark her rival with combinations, until in the ninth inning, the Puerto Rican hit her triumphant fist.

The next goal of Highlander is to become the undisputed featherweight champion. After defeating Bermudez (29-3-3, 10 KOs) will have to face Jelena mrdjenovich, champion of the World Boxing Association, and Sarah Mahfoud, queen of the International Boxing Federation.

Prior to the stellar fight between Highlander and Bermudez, other fights were held.

The Mexican Eduardo Baez beat the Puerto Rican Abimael ortiz by unanimous decision 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

However, the twin brother of Baez, Leonardo, did not obtain the same result, when he fell by knockout in the fourth round against the Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo, who with his win, improved his undefeated record to 14-0.

While, Juan Carlos Camacho placeholder image improved to 12-1 by winning a split decision over Nicaraguan Marvin solano with 78-73 cards. 76-75 and 75-76.

Finally, the Puerto Rican Pan American gold medalist Oscar Collazo prospered their record to 3-0 by defeating by unanimous decision Francisco Bonilla (6-10-3), with cards of 60-54.