Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano en route to another historic feat

Photo courtesy: Melina Pizarro / Matchroom Boxing

Sinaloa, MEXICO – Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano is a fighter in every way, whether in a cage, in a ring or in her daily life to achieve great goals over time. One day, she could rightfully be the queen of combat sports.

The 10 times world boxing champion in 7 divisions will headline the MMA event called ‘iKON 7’, which will take shape tomorrow, Friday, June 11, this in an event presented by ‘iKON Fighting Federation’, the mixed martial arts division. by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing, from the Benito Juárez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

“I’m looking to fight for an MMA world title soon and become a champion in both sports at the same time. I want to change the narrative and be known in MMA for my fight on the floor, “said Amanda Serrano.

‘iKON 7’ will air live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. To sign up for the UFC FIGHT PASS, visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

Universally recognized as one of the three best female boxers in the world, along with Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields, the native of Carolina, Puerto Rico, is 1-0-1 in mixed martial arts and will face professional Valentina García, from Mexico , at the main event of iKON 7.

“It is an honor to be in the main fight of iKON 7,” Serrano said. “It is a fast growing MMA organization and I plan to plant my flag. My co-manager, Pearl González, motivated me to be here and so far I love the deal ”.

“My two opponents in MMA were also Mexican and strong. I don’t want this fight to be any other way since I do want people to continue taking me seriously in this sport. I understand that my opponent has experience and a good punch, but in MMA you should never expect a particular style. Most are well trained and adapted to many styles ”.

Serrano has conquered boxing and is rightfully ranked as one of the greatest female boxers of all time, as well as a future Hall of Famer, with a professional record of 40-1-1 (30 KOs). He is also 6-0 in Jiu-Jitsu with five submission wins.

“Mixed martial arts training is totally different. I took a year off from boxing just to learn the basics. I train every day, regardless of whether I have a fight or not. There are a lot of things that I still need to learn, but we are on the right track, ”Serrano explained.