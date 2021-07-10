“Puercazo y cuerpazo”, Daniel Bisogno talks about Chiquis Rivera | Reform

The irreverent driver of Ventaneando, Daniel bisogno He had no mercy for Chiquis Rivera and was released talking about his anatomy, ensuring that he is “over the top of tamales” and has a “pig”, all this on the air in said program of shows.

The companions of The Doll They commented on how attractive Jenni Rivera’s daughter looks in the photo she shared on her official Instagram account, in which she appears only with a white sheet showing a lot of her curvy figure.

Despite this, Daniel Bisogno did not follow the opinion of his colleagues and assured that Chiquis Rivera placeholder image It really looks like tamales and there are those who like it; However, he does not like the body of Janney Marin Rivera.

I’d put an apple on it. Do you think a photo like this is necessary?… Let me tell you something, there are tastes for everyone, but for me the Chiquis is a bit overdue for tamales, but there are people who like it, that’s what Daniel said.

Without remembering the punishments he has had for going overboard with his criticism of celebrities in the past, Bisogno continued his criticism and even compared Chiquis Rivera with Ariel Miramontes, famous for his character as Albertano Santa Cruz.

The entertainment journalist asked his colleagues to compare the anatomy of the interpreter of Anímate y verás with that of Miramontes, indicating that he spoke of “pig” and “great body”, once again attacking the singer.

Despite his harsh criticism, what he did accept and applaud was the confidence that Jenni Rivera’s famous daughter has to show herself on social networks in that way, but he stressed once again that “he does not like it.”