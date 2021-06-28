Pueblos Unidos show their AK-47s in barricades against drug trafficking

Members of Pueblos Unidos, a citizen organization that defends their lands from organized crime in four municipalities of Michoacán, reinforced with more armed men the barricades bordering the municipalities of La Huacana and Gabriel Zamora, where armed groups linked to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) are based. ).

The AK-47, a powerful weapon known as “cgoat horn”Has become their favorite weapon, because they can fire up to a thousand times without damaging it. But yes, with 30-round magazines …

Is a 30 better? Best. One of 30 … you just have to bring a lot of chargers; you have to bring at least one 8, already in the vest, with plates with everything," said a member of Pueblos Unidos.

The main focus is on the border between La Huacana and Ario de Rosales: for two weeks the passage between these two sister municipalities has been interrupted by vehicles and people.

The main barricades have forts. These constructions are designed for high impact combat, as if it were a war between enemy countries.

We don’t want to fight, we want peace. We ask our Government to support us, because we do not want, then, more blood more deaths.

The problem is not with the authorities, says the person in charge of the barricade installed on the edge of Ario de Rosales and La Huacana …

We neither with the government nor with anyone; we are working people. That they respect and respect us. We don’t want to fight with any group; if they respect us, I think we can all fit in here… ”, said the barricade manager in Ario de Rosales.

The tension increases every day due to the risks of confrontations. Dissatisfaction also remains because Raúl Álvarez Medrano, a day laborer from Tomendán, municipality of Taretan, who was kidnapped by an armed group on June 4 in Nueva Italia, is still missing.

