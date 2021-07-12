‘Puebloo’, the rural social network that fights against depopulation

This platform seeks to help people who live in towns and encourage citizen participation

The objective is also to stop rural depopulation and make visible the cultural wealth of the territories of emptied Spain

The beta version came out on Monday, June 28 in Béjar (Salamanca) and, in less than two weeks, it has already exceeded a thousand users

“We decided to stay one day and we realized that the rural environment suffers from a great lack of connectivity and information,” explains Moisés de la Calle, one of the drivers of ‘Puebloo’, an application to make proximity information more accessible in rural areas and encourage citizen participation.

Together with him, the computer programmers Javier Cervilla and Gonzalo Martín have participated in the development of ‘Puebloo’. The three maintain a bond and rootedness in their villages of origin, so they want to curb depopulation.

In fact, in addition to helping people know what is happening in their town and the surrounding areas, one of the objectives is that “anyone who lives in a city can access to the information”Of the towns, as detailed by Moisés de la Calle. To do this, they have launched the platform, which is currently in beta version.

The information that can be shared in this application is very varied, from the housing offer to everything related to festivities, also passing through notices from the town hall or job offers. They are also the users themselves those who request to add more sections.

The idea arose when they realized that a person outside a town must navigate through dozens of websites to find the information they need. “Each town or region makes war on its own,” declares de la Calle, while his application seeks unify all the information relevant in one place.

And this also requires active listening from users, who are the ones who are providing ideas of what they would like to see in the application. In addition, its implementation in the territory depends on the city councils adopting it as a means of communication and citizen participation: “We want it to be a tool in the hands of city councils”, They explain.

On June 28 they presented the application in Béjar (Salamanca) and in its region, and the reception, as they explain, has been quite positive. In less than two weeks they have won more than a thousand users registered.

“We are receiving enough opinions, suggestions and encouragement, but we are not satisfied with that,” says de la Calle. In fact, the more people you add, the more useful the application will be, as it depends on user input.

An application gestated in a pandemic

“The pandemic has had an influence because, as there are more restrictions, you have more time available”, reveals Moisés, although the seed of the project comes from before, from the “revolt of the Spain Emptied”Of March 31, 2019.

“People have gotten tired of the fact that services are being cut in the towns,” they defend, and their idea aims to give people tools so that they “can show what their town is.

Javier Cervilla, Gonzalo Martín and Moisés de la Calle began developing the application in November. All three have other occupations, between work and higher education, but despite everything they have taken time to develop this social network that aims to improve society and create this digital community around the villages.