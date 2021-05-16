Puebla wins 1-0 against Atlas Guadalajara in the quarterfinals

05/16/2021

On at 09:45 CEST

The Puebla beat 1-0 at Atlas Guadalajara during their quarterfinal match of the Liga MX de Clausura, which took place this Sunday in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The teams already met previously in the first leg match at the Jalisco Stadium, which ended with a score of 1-0 for the Atlas Guadalajara.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

In the second half came the goal for him Puebla, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal in his own goal from Anderson Santamaria at 70 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Puebla gave entrance to Daniel Alvarez Lopez placeholder image, Maximiliano Araújo, Gustavo Ferrareis Y Lucas maia for Daniel Aguilar, Israel Reyes, George Corral Y Omar fernandez, Meanwhile he Atlas Guadalajara gave entrance to Pablo Gonzalez Diaz placeholder image, Edgar Zaldivar Valverde, Jonathan Herrera, Juan Cesar Furch Y Javier Correa for Christopher trejo, Angel marquez, Aldo Rocha, Diego Zaragoza and Ian Torres.

The referee decided to caution five players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Maximilian Perg Y Antony silva and by the Atlas Guadalajara admonished Milton caraglio, Aldo Rocha Y Edgar Zaldivar Valverde.