Puebla will have 50% capacity for the match against Santos Laguna

The set of Puebla, installed in the semifinals of Guardianes 2021 after eliminating Atlas in the quarterfinals, has a ‘good news’ after being authorized to increase the capacity for the semifinal match against Santos Laguna.

After reopening with a 20% capacity, against Santos, next Sunday, it will be able to count on half of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, that is, just over 25,000 fans.

The Cuauhtémoc Stadium was one of the last to open to the public and now, with the Strip in semis, they are looking for all the support of their fans to reach the final.

Puebla has had fans in their matches against Atlas and against Pumas on matchday 16 and before the great response of the public and the decrease in infections in the city, they were authorized to play with a 50% capacity.

The game will be next Sunday at 7:00 p.m. in central Mexico, while the first leg will be played this Thursday at 9:00 p.m.