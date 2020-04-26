Policy to support local businesses in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

SET Puebla News

CIUDAD DE PUEBLA, Puebla.- Puebla will be the first state in the country where Facebook will develop its online training for business resilience, aimed at entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium-sized companies, as part of the initiative of the Economic Reactivation Plan that drives the State Government.

Facebook live marketing is the alternative for you to stay at home and have training around that platform and other social networks, which seeks to build the capacity of entrepreneurs to overcome the forty generated by the Coronavirus.

This Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m., the Facebook Live transmission “Online Training Boosts with Facebook” will be held on the Fan Page of the Ministry of the Economy (https://www.facebook.com/EconomiaGobPue), a Resilience workshop for companies, at no cost.

Facebook for your business #TrainingOnLine, drives your business from home, is the concept of this dynamic as part of the resources for micro, small and medium-sized companies to face these moments of contingency and have tools to prevent business activity from being interrupted.

Companies facing the current Phase Three of COVID-19 can stay connected with various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram Direct, Messenger and WhatsApp for companies, groups and online platforms, as well as online event hosting for clients, files, videos and other content on the net.

The online training is carried out with the coordination of the Manager of Public Policies for Mexico and Central America of Facebook, Salomón Woldenberg Esperón, the Ministry of Economy and the Undersecretary of Transparency and Digital Government of the Ministry of Administration of the Government of Puebla.

ARP