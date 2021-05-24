Puebla vs Santos Laguna: Cuauhtémoc Stadium would be vetoed for fights and overcrowding

Even without having the official figures on the number of people who entered the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to witness the match between The Puebla Strip and the Santos Laguna Club in lRound of the Semifinals of the 2021 Liga MX Closing Tournament, The media and fans have pointed out the apparent ‘overcrowding’ that the property presented during this match.

Puebla received permission to enter 50% of the capacity of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, which has a capacity for 47,417 people in a normal state, so that for the match against Santos, less than 23,708 fans were expected in the venue.

Puebla was looking for an epic comeback against Santos Laguna to be able to return to a new Final in Mexican Soccer, so the fans went to great lengths to support their fans in this game, complying with all the prevention measures required by the health sector , because Puebla fans could be seen wearing face masks and being checked on their temperature when entering the property.

However, already inside the Cuauhtémoc, Puebla fans did not maintain the famous ‘healthy distance’, because according to unofficial reports from different media, more places were occupied than had been allowed, so the crowds inside of the property could not be avoided.

Just half a week a similar case was registered, because in the Hidalgo Stadium, home of Pachuca, there was an overcrowding in the Ida game against Cruz Azul, which ended in an economic sanction for the Hidalgo by the Government and the Liga MX, in addition to a veto for a match at their stadium.

There is a fight between fans on the outskirts of Cuauhtémoc

In addition to the alleged overcrowding in the Puebla stadium, on the outskirts of the building there were several fights between fans of the Camoteros and the Warriors of Santos Laguna, a situation that, by itself, is a reason for a veto according to the regulations of the Disciplinary Commission.

