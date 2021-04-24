Puebla vs Pumas: The terrible head clash of Alfredo Talavera with Israel Reyes (VIDEO)

The UNAM Pumas visited the Puebla Strip on Day 16 of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, in a duel where there was a terrible clash of heads between Alfredo Talavera and Israel Reyes.

In the second half, the Stripe had a corner kick that was charged open, so Talavera came out to try to cut the service, although Kings ended up with a header and the goalkeeper of the National University Club it was “half”.

Also read: Clásico Tapatío: Diego Cocca reveals the key to defeating Chivas

Fortunately for Pumas, the play did not end in a goal, however Talavera had to be taken care of because Israel Reyes “finished off” his head, in a rather spectacular impact that caused the entry of assists.

After a few minutes, Alfredo Talavera managed to rejoin without any problem and was able to continue in the match against the Puebla Strip, so the play was only a “scare”.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: