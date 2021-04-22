Puebla vs Pumas: Alfredo Talavera’s message that excites the fans before the game

The Pumas de la UNAM visit Puebla this Friday in the match of day 16 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, with the need of those led by Andrés Lillini to get the three points to get into the repechage, so Alfredo Talavera published an emotional message prior to the meeting.

Talavera, on his social networks, shared some emotional words for tomorrow’s game where Pumas will visit Puebla, which is being the revelation of the championship, placing himself in the positions at the top of the table giving a good show.

“What you think can be, will be. #Ubuntu #family #SoyDePumas #GOYA #mejorymasfuerte #alamx.

Pumas is in position 13 of the contest with 17 points to one of Mazatlán and Querétaro, so a victory against Puebla on their field will be essential to get into the play-off.

Alfredo Talavera has played 14 games in this 2014 Clausura, where he has received nine goals and where he has been able to leave his goal at zero in up to seven games.

