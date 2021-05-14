Puebla vs Atlas: Schedule and channel where to watch the Vuelta game in Liguilla

The team of Camoteros of Puebla receives the visit of the Atlas Foxes this Saturday, May 15 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium field at 6:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, to define the first semifinalist of the Closing 2021 of the MX League. You can watch the game through the Azteca 7 signal.

The Foxes will seek to finalize the work in Angelópolis, after winning 1-0 in Ida’s game at the Jalisco Stadium with a controversial goal in a supposed misplaced that was not sanctioned correctly by the referee of the match.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Jaime Ordiales complains bitterly about the arbitration vs Toluca

With the advantage on the aggregate, the Rojinegros would need a draw to go to the next round, or they could lose to the Poblanos, as long as they are present on the scoreboard and the difference is only one goal.

For their part, those of the Strip are obliged to score at least one goal in order to hope to overcome this series, remembering that the first tiebreaker criterion is the away goal, so the poblanos will have to take care in that aspect if not they want to complicate the tie even more.

The markers with which Puebla passes: Victory 1-0, 3-1, 4-2, 5-3, etc.

The markers Atlas passes: Any wins or draws, in addition to losses of 2-1,3-2, 4-3, 5-4, etc.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti would be investigated for ‘irregularities’ in signings

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content