Puebla vs Atlas: Results they need to qualify for the semifinals

The one from the Puebla Strip lost by the minimum in his visit to the Jalisco Stadium against Los Rojinegros del Atlas in the Ida game of Los Quarter finals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the MX League, so the camoteros go for the same result in the second leg.

Puebla has the local status in its favor and, in addition to playing with its people, the regulation plays on its side, because with a goal it would reach them to reach the semifinals.

Also read: Arigameplays shows off a great body in a black swimsuit in the middle of the sea

Puebla must aspire to score a goal and not receive on the Cuauhtécoc court, as a goal from the Rojinegros would force them to score 3.

The markers with which Puebla would pass:

1-0, 3-1, 4-2, 5-3, etc.

The markers that Atlas would pass with:

Any victory or draw would give the pass to Atlas, in addition to defeats 2-1, 3-2, 4-3, etc.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content