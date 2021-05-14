Puebla vs Atlas: Probable lineups of the second leg match in Liguilla

The Guadalajara Atlas visit this Saturday to Camoteros of Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with the firm intention of consummating the work they began to develop with their victory in the Ida game in Jalisco where they beat the team from La Franja 1-0 with a controversial goal in a supposedly out of place.

With the 0-1 against, The fringe They are obliged to win this afternoon at Cuauhtémoc, taking into account that they cannot receive one more goal from the Rojinegros, because in that case they would be forced to win the game by difference of two goals.

Diego Cocca’s team has the advantage and everything indicates that the Foxes will try to hunt down their prey with counterattacks that help break the long-awaited away goal, something that would make the tie even more complicated for the camoteros.

For the game, the probable line-ups of both teams would be the following: Atlas: Camilo Vargas; Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, Jesús Angulo, Barbosa; Aldo Rocha, Ángel Márquez; Ían Torres, Ozziel Herrera, Renato Ibarra; Milton Caraglio. Puebla: Antony Silva; Juan Segovia, Maximiliano Perg, Israel Reyes; Salvador Reyes, Daniel Aguilar, Salas, George Corral; Omar Fernández, Cristián Tabó; Santiago Ormeño.

The markers with which Puebla passes: Victory 1-0, 3-1, 4-2, 5-3, etc.

The markers Atlas passes: Any wins or draws, in addition to losses of 2-1,3-2, 4-3, 5-4, etc.

