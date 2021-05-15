Puebla: The Call for Nicolás Larcamón for the return vs Atlas

The Puebla Strip will receive the visit of the Rojinegros del Atlas in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, for the return of the quarterfinals of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, in which they will seek to overcome a 1-0 against.

For this encounter, Nicolas Larcamón, technical director of the group Ranged, you must put the best you have available, as you are bound to win if you want to advance to the semifinals of the championship.

After 1-0 in the first leg, Atlas will advance to the semi-finals with any draw or win, while the Strip needs to win the match by a goal or more. In the event that the Rojinegros score in Cuauhtémoc, Puebla must win by two goals difference (3-1, 4-2, 5-3, etc.).

Puebla call for the second leg of the quarterfinals vs Atlas

A. Silva, I. Rodríguez, G. Corral, M. Perg, L, Maia, E. Gularte, J. Segovia, S. Reyes, J. Salas, C. Aboagye, D. Aguilar, D. De Buen, I Reyes, M. Araújo, D. Álvarez, O. Fernández, C. Tabó, S. Ormeño, G. Martínez, A. Escoto, G. Ferrareis.

