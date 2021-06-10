Puebla supports Antony Silva in the qualifying rounds and leaves Club León indirect

The Puebla Strip was very attentive to one of its selected on this FIFA Date, as it showed its support for the goalkeeper Antony silva prior to the duel of the Selection of Paraguay against Brazil’s selection in the Conmebol Qualifiers.

Through their social networks, the Enfranjado team shared the initial line-up of the Albirroja National Team to face Canarinha, with Anthony Silva in the frame, for Day 8 of the qualifying rounds.

However, the Strip not only took the opportunity to send support to its player, but also left a hint to Club León, since it “asked” that the transmission be blocked in the Bajío de México (León, Gto).

“Pray yes they pass the Zelda to see another zero goal by Don Antony Silva against Brazil (Block the transmission in the shoal, @Albirroja)

This message was referring to the last hiring of the Fiera, since the Panzas Verdes took Santiago Ormeño and Omar Fernández, who had been key pieces of Puebla in the Clausura 2021.

Unfortunately for Silva and Paraguay, the Albirroja National Team ended up losing 2-0 to the Brazilian National Team.

