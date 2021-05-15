Puebla: Santiago Ormeño’s message for the return leg vs Atlas

The Puebla Strip will receive the visit of the Atlas Rojinegros for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Closing 2021, in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, which they arrive with a 1-0 deficit after falling in the first leg.

In the preview of the meeting, Santiago Ormeño, scorer of the Stripe, He sent a message to the fans of the camotero team through their social networks, making it clear that they will fight with everything for the pass to the semifinals.

“There are 90 minutes left at home. This team never gives up, everything is possible together, tomorrow at home we will all play. Let’s go @ClubPueblaMX! “

To advance to the next round, the Puebla Strip needs to win the match by any score, since the tie to one on aggregate gives them the classification by position in the table.

However, in the event that Atlas scores a goal in Cuauhtémoc, the camoteros will have to win by a difference of two goals (3-1, 4-2, 5-3), because a global draw would give them the pass to the Rojinegros for the away goals.

