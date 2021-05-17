Puebla: Salvador Reyes puts his future in the hands of the board

Salvador Reyes has become one of the key pieces for the Puebla Strip to be in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, so clubs such as the Eagles of America and the Chivas del Guadalajara They have set their sights on him as a possible reinforcement.

About this interest of America Y Chivas for signing him, “Chava” Reyes He commented in an interview for W Deportes that all these issues are handled by managers, since the intention of the club is that the entire squad is focused solely on reaching the final, without “distracting” its elements with possible exits.

“That issue is handled by the board very calmly, it does not want to talk about these issues. I am involved one hundred percent in Puebla, as a group we are for the championship”

Reyes also spoke about what the Strip has achieved in the last two seasons, entering Liguilla in both, and explained that it is due to a job that began with Juan Reynoso and that Nicolás Larcamón, the current Puebla coach, came to complete.

“Juan Reynoso left a base that Larcamón came to complement, we give credit to Juan, that’s where he started and became what Puebla is today”

