After a few hours of uncertainty, Puebla finally unveiled the official poster of the ‘Franjatón‘, event held by your 76th anniversary and whose objective is to raise sufficient funds through views monetization during 16 hours of continuous transmission.

Since your official YouTube channel, the people of Puebla will seek to raise funds through a transmission that will begin next Thursday, May 7. This will start at at eight in the morning and will end until midnight.

The characters that stand out the most in this event are Matías Almeyda and Rodolfo Pizarro, two of the last banners of Chivas. In addition, in the ‘Franjatón‘Soccer players such as Óscar PérezCarlos Salcido Norma Palafox and Blanca Félix, among others.

THIS IS THE POSTER OF THE FRANJATÓN! 🔵 The first DONATION where we will transform VIEWS into money for the @ BAMXPuebla📱 16 HOURS OF TRANSMISSION! 😱 The longer you resist watching the CONTENT and ADS the greater your help will be 💰 # ResisteAlFranjatón🎽 🎽Thursday May 7🕰8am pic.twitter.com/okHxZPSEUP – eClub ePuebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) May 5, 2020

Similarly, established journalists will appear as Jesús Humberto López, Juan Carlos Vázquez and Eugenio Díaz. On the other hand, the men’s and women’s squad of the club, as well as various teams from the Mexican Baseball League Like the Red Devils, Olmecas and Toros de Tijuana, to name a few.

Finally, teams like Cruz Azul, Morelia and the Red Sharks, as well as the famous Mexican standup Franco Escamilla. All donations, it should be noted, will be made to Puebla Food Bank, which will have the mission of distributing these to the most vulnerable population both in Puebla as in Tlaxcala.