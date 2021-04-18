Puebla remains with the three points against San Luis (1-4)

04/18/2021

On at 08:15 CEST

The Puebla consolidated a great victory after thrashing 1-4 at Saint Louis during the match played in the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez this Sunday. The Saint Louis arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous match against FC Juarez and so far he was on a four-game losing streak. Regarding the visiting team, the Puebla won in his last two competition matches against him Pachuca at home and the Mazatlan at home, by 1-3 and 3-1 respectively. With this defeat the Saint Louis remained in sixteenth position after the end of the match, while the Puebla is third.

The first part of the match began facing the Puebla team, which kicked off at the Alfonso Lastras Ramirez thanks to the success of Santiago Ormeno, thus ending the first part with a 0-1 in the light.

In the second half luck came for him Puebla, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent with a goal from Christian tabo at 60 minutes. However, the Saint Louis reduced distances thanks to a bit of Luis Felipe Gallegos at 67 minutes. But later the visiting team increased the score with a penalty goal from Daniel Alvarez placeholder image at 84 minutes. Once again the Puebla team scored, which increased differences by putting 1-4 with a goal from Guillermo Martinez shortly before the end, specifically in 1990, thus closing the match with a final score of 1-4.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Puebla gave entrance to Daniel Aguilar, Daniel Alvarez placeholder image, Amaury Escoto, Guillermo Martinez Y Angel warrior for Clifford Aboagye, Maximiliano Araújo, Christian tabo, Santiago Ormeno Y Omar fernandez and by the Saint Louis it was replaced Luis Felipe Gallegos, German berterame, Federico Acevedo Y Walter Castillo for Juan Castro, Pablo Lopez, Ricardo Chavez Y Damian Batallini.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, two for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to David Rodriguez Y Ramiro Gonzalez placeholder image and by visitors to Clifford Aboagye.

With this brilliant display the Puebla He already has 26 points in the MX Clausura League and remains in third place in the standings. For his part, Saint Louis it remains with 12 points with which it reached the fifteenth day.

On the next day of the competition the Saint Louis will play against him Blue Cross away from home, while the Puebla will face in his stadium against Pumas UNAM.