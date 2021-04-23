Puebla receives Pumas UNAM on matchday sixteen

04/23/2021 at 2:45 AM CEST

Next Saturday at 02:30 the match of the sixteenth day of the MX Clausura League will be played, in which we will see the victory at Puebla and to Pumas UNAM in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

The Puebla He is looking forward to the sixteenth matchday after winning his last two games 1-4 and 1-3, the first against him Saint Louis at home and the second against him Pachuca out of his field. In addition, the locals have won in seven of the 15 games played so far, with a streak of 25 goals in favor and 14 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Pumas UNAM reaped a zero draw against the UANL Tigers, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his classification table against the Puebla. Of the 15 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Pumas UNAM he has won four of them with a balance of 10 goals for and 11 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Puebla has achieved figures of three wins, two losses and three draws in eight games played at home, which shows that points are slipping away at home, giving visitors opportunities to achieve positive results. In the role of visitor, the Pumas UNAM He has been defeated four times and has drawn twice in his eight games played, so he will have to give everything in the stadium of the Puebla to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, obtaining as a result four victories, six defeats and six draws in favor of the Puebla. In turn, the home team has a three-game streak in a row undefeated at home against Pumas UNAM. The last game they played on Puebla and the Pumas UNAM in this tournament took place in September 2020 and ended with a 4-1 result for the Pumas UNAM.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the classification table of the Liga MX de Clausura, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Puebla is ahead of the Pumas UNAM with a difference of nine points. The team of Nicolas Larcamon He arrives at the match in third position and with 26 points before the match. For their part, the visitors are in thirteenth position with 17 points.