Puebla receives Mazatlán on the thirteenth day

04/02/2021

Next Saturday at 03:30 they will meet in the Cuauhtemoc Stadium the Puebla and the Mazatlan on matchday 13 of the MX Clausura League.

The Puebla He faces the thirteenth day of the tournament wanting to overcome his position after achieving a draw against him Toluca in their last meeting. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won four of the 12 games played to date in the Liga MX de Clausura and accumulate a figure of 11 goals conceded compared to 15 in favor.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Mazatlan he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the America, so that a triumph over Puebla It would help you improve your track record in competition. Of the 12 games he has played in this season of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Mazatlan he has won four of them with a balance of 11 goals scored against 17 conceded.

In reference to local performance, the Puebla he has won twice, been defeated twice and has drawn three times in seven games played so far, which shows that he is slipping points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At the exits, the Mazatlan has a balance of one victory and four defeats in five games he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Puebla add a positive result at home.

The two rivals had already seen each other before in the stadium of the Puebla and the balance is nine victories, six defeats and two draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the visiting team adds five games in a row without knowing the defeat away from home against Puebla. The last time they faced the Puebla and the Mazatlan in this tournament it was in July 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 1-4 for the locals.

Right now, between the Puebla and the Mazatlan there is a difference of three points in the classification. The team of Nicolas Larcamon He comes into the game in seventh position and with 17 points before the game. For his part, the Mazatlan it has 14 points and occupies the eleventh position in the classification.