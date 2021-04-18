Puebla: Nicolás Larcamón assured that they are going “step by step” towards the Liguilla

The Puebla Strip continues in a big plan in this 2021 Clausura Tournament, because after thrashing the Athletic of San Luis it is placed momentarily in the fourth place of the general table, with 26 units.

Despite the great moment that the Enfranjado set is living, Nicolas Larcamón, DT of the Puebla team, took the great season calmly and assured that they are looking for another “brick” the next day against Cougars, referring to that they go step by step.

“Put the focus on the Pumas party, on putting another brick in a very good way to this construction that we are doing. Then Santos will come and then we will see the schedule that we will have to play the Liguilla “

Regarding the Puebla fans, who were able to see their team again today at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, Larcamón commented that he hopes they can count on their people at Cuauhtémoc, as it is an extra boost.

“I hope we will have them in the stadium soon, I hope we will soon have the fans in the stadium, it would be important for them and for us”

