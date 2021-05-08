Puebla: Maximiliano Perg assured that they have their mind set on the Clausura 2021 title

The Puebla Strip finished the Clausura 2021 Tournament as third place in the general table, so it not only advanced to the next round but did so directly, an achievement that motivates the squad to fight for the next goal, which is the title of the MX League.

This is how he declared it Maximilian Perg, defender of the Stripe, at a press conference, as he assured that they will go step by step in search of reaching the final to fight for the title, which the institution has not achieved for 31 years.

“We thought about being champion, the first objective we already fulfilled was to climb the first places and qualify directly. We are excited but we do not lose that game by game, we go to the quarterfinals and then it will be seen. We continue step by step “

On who would they like to face in the quarterfinals, of the teams that fight the repechage, Maxi Perg commented that he wants the Lion to take “revenge”, after the Fiera eliminated them last tournament in this instance.

“I would take it as revenge, I respect León very much, he is one of the teams that plays the best, I would take it with a revenge because I was left with that thorn”

